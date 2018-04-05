News/Press Releases

A bright light with a huge heart…energetic and happy to serve… compassionate, patient and encouraging… a very genuine, natural, warm and friendly human being.

These are among the phrases that describe Sister Angela Miller, IHM – offered by those who collaborated with her, knew her and loved her.

People throughout the Diocese of Scranton and the region are mourning the apparent death of Sister Angela, who is believed to have been murdered in Scranton on April 28 in a domestic violence crime, committed by her nephew, that also took the life of her sister, Rosemary Smith.

“We all weave a tapestry of relationships throughout our lives and Sister Angela was a very bright thread in my tapestry,” said Sister Loretta Mulry, IHM. They served together in the Mission Group within IHM Governance, and Sister Angela assumed various roles, including being an officer, planner and “shopper” for the annual end-of-year Jubilee Party.

“Angela was a Sister with a huge heart full of love, which she displayed with her radiant smile and love of bear hugs. She seemed happiest when being of service to others, which seemed to fill every aspect of her life. She is deeply missed by her IHM Sisters,” said Sister Loretta.

Members of the IHM Community, family, friends and caring individuals gathered at the IHM Center on May 2 to pray the Rosary for the victims and offer fond remembrances of them. Sister Kathy Kurdziel, IHM, was heartened by the many testimonials given at the service.

“As so very often happens in times of tragedy, a person’s many hidden and touching actions come to light,” she said. Listening to those who offered their reflections, it became clear that Sister Angela “was a very genuine, natural, warm and friendly human being. She was a woman of energy and empathy; she was fun, honest and compassionate.”

Whole families of parents and students loved her and appreciated her loving, common sense approach to living and learning, Sister Kathy continued. Her colleagues were often awed and inspired by her vitality, availability, creativity, and capacity to get the job done, NOW! “She reached out and stuck by people in celebration, in tribulation and in tragedy. She made an impact and a difference in the lives of so many people.”

Sister Angela had served at Saint Clare/Saint Paul Elementary School and Saint Paul Parish, and more recently at Saint Joseph’s Center, all in Scranton. Rosemary Smith worked at the IHM Center in Scranton.

Carol Migliorino, who taught at Saint Clare/Saint Paul School for 46 years before retiring last June, recalled Sister Angela as an outstanding math teacher who really enjoyed being with the children and often tutored them after school. “She was a wonderful woman with a great sense of humor,” Carol added.

Roseanne Skaluba, now in her 20th year on the school faculty, first met Sister Angela when her children were in the early grades. The impression was immediate.

“She was a bright light,” Roseanne said. “A very giving person who went above and beyond to make sure her students learned. And she was a dear friend with a great smile; we are going to miss her.”

Monsignor Neil Van Loon, pastor of Saint Paul’s Parish, affirmed that Sister Angela was an integral part of the school community for years, “well known for her antics and enthusiasm for teaching the times tables to 3rd graders. While she continued to live in our convent, she also ministered to the parish as a lector and bringing the Eucharist to the homebound. All who came to know her in the parish mourn her passing.”

Rich Kane, Director of Community Support Services at Saint Joseph’s Center, hired Sister Angela as a Community Support Professional to work with individuals with intellectual disabilities, helping them to fulfill personal goals and enjoy life.

“Sister was a natural,” he said. “She always had a smile on her face and was always positive. She worked primarily with one individual for the past five years. She became like a member of their family. She took an interest in their well-being and looked out for them.”

Sister Angela was well suited to this ministry as she was a compassionate companion, patient and encouraging for each person to realize their potential, and fun-loving, according to Sister Maryalice Jacquinot, IHM, President/CEO of Saint Joseph’s Center. “She will be missed by all those with whom she interacted. We were fortunate to have Sister Angela as part of the Saint Joseph’s Center family. She will be held close in prayer and her example will be an inspiration for each of us.”

On behalf of the clergy, religious and lay faithful of the Diocese, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera said: “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the senseless act of violence, which took the lives of two innocent people, including Sister Angela Miller, who served faithfully in our school and parish and was a friend and peaceful presence to so many; and her sister Rosemary. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who are affected by this tragedy, especially the victims’ families and friends and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Community. We trust in God’s mercy to comfort us in such a difficult time.”

In a statement, Sister Ellen Maroney, President of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Scranton, expressed that the IHM Community is “deeply grieved at the horrific and heartbreaking situation.”

“Our hearts and prayers are joined in sorrow with Angela’s and Rose’s sisters, Theresa and Helen, and all their family members,” she said, also offering those wishes to all those who encountered Sister Angela and Rosemary in the various places where they ministered and worked.

“We deeply appreciate the outpouring of prayers, wishes, and efforts extended to us by so many in the Scranton community and beyond since this tragedy. We extend our heart-felt thanks to police and fire personnel and all public officials for their heroic efforts.”

Sister Ellen noted that for over 15 years the IHMs have participated in efforts to bring awareness to the tragedy of domestic violence by supporting the Women’s Resource Center and the “Empty Place at the Table.”

“We unite with all who refuse to be numbed by tragedy but instead use their grief energy to work for the fullness of compassion and justice,” Sister Ellen said. “Our faith in God’s mercy and love continues to sustain us and gives us strength and hope for this beautiful, yet wounded world.”

The family of the deceased includes sisters Helen Douglass and Theresa Scaccia, who vividly remembers as a child how the family would pray the Rosary on their knees every night. Their strong faith gives them the grace to carry on in the face of this tragedy and other challenges in their lives.

While her sisters Rosemary and Sister Angela were not well off by any means, Theresa noted, they had an abundance of compassion and care for others.

“They were extremely unselfish, loving, kind and generous,” she said. “They would do anything for anybody.”

(photos were submitted to The Catholic Light/Diocese of Scranton)