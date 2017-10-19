News/Press Releases

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera was recently informed that the Diocese of Scranton remains in full compliance with the national standards for youth protection.

The extensive audit process is a critical accountability tool that demonstrates to all the seriousness with which the Church takes the promises made in The Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. This is a proactive safe environment program with a comprehensive set of procedures established by the bishops of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) in June of 2002 that addresses allegations of sexual abuse of minors by Catholic clergy and gives guidelines for reconciliation, healing, accountability and prevention of future acts of abuse.

StoneBridge Business Partners, an independent audit firm engaged by the USCCB, conducted a full on-site audit of the Diocese in August. The auditor reviewed all policies and procedures related to the Charter. Following completion of the review, the Diocese of Scranton was deemed to be in full compliance.

The Diocese has been in compliance with all audits conducted since inception of the audit process, and constantly assesses its procedures to insure all policies are followed.

“We take very seriously our responsibility to protect children from abuse of any kind,” Bishop Bambera said. “We remain committed to ensuring safe environments for children throughout the Diocese. We offer our support, compassion and assistance to help survivors of sexual abuse achieve healing.”

Diocesan policies and procedures can be found at www.dioceseofscranton.org (see Diocesan Offices->Child Protection/Safe Environment).

Diocese Maintains Comprehensive Safe Environment Program

The Diocese of Scranton remains firmly committed to offering pastoral care to survivors of sexual abuse and maintaining a comprehensive array of policies and programs to protect children.

Our mission is to create safe environments for children through education and prevention programs, and establishing policies that clearly set standards of behavior regarding contact with minors. These endeavors include:

* The Diocese of Scranton maintains a zero tolerance policy for clergy, lay employees and volunteers who engage in misconduct with minors and takes immediate action when an accusation is made. Any allegation of abuse is reported immediately to law enforcement, and any substantiated allegation against a member of the clergy results in immediate and permanent removal from ministry.

* The Diocese retains a Victim Assistance Coordinator who coordinates assistance for the immediate pastoral care of persons who claim to have been sexually abused as a minor by a member of the clergy. Each year, this program offers substantial support to survivors and their families by underwriting expenses related to counseling, medication and other forms of care.

* All employees in parishes, schools and Diocesan run facilities – clergy, religious and laity – as well as volunteers, including teachers and coaches, must have up-to-date criminal background and child abuse clearances. In addition, all employees and volunteers receive training on the nature of child sexual abuse and how a parish/school community can work together proactively to prevent it. Since 2003, the total number of adults trained by the Diocese now stands at 27,485.

* In order to strengthen the protection of children and assure that all mandated reporters of child abuse have accurate information, the Diocese of Scranton requires all identified mandated reporters to complete a training course.

* The Diocese has also implemented a safe environment program for students in grades K-12 in Catholic schools and parish religious education programs to teach them how to recognize and avoid situations that could lead to sexual abuse. It also encourages communication between children and their parents so that potentially dangerous situations and incidents are reported promptly.

* Our website (www.dioceseofscranton.org) contains comprehensive information about our Child Protection/Safe Environment policies and procedures. In every edition of The Catholic Light, we publish a notice about reporting sexual abuse of a minor. We also urge anyone to report incidents of child abuse immediately to the 24-hour PA Child Abuse Hot Line. The toll-free number is 1-800-932-0313.

* The Safe Environment Advisory Committee was established in 2016 to provide recommendations and feedback concerning policies and practices of the Safe Environment Program. Currently 40 members from throughout the Diocese of Scranton serve on the Committee.