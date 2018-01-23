News/Press Releases

The Diocese of Scranton is participating in the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, an annual observance that gathers together diverse communities of the Christian faith to express the degree of communion which the churches have already received, and to pray together for the full visible unity of the one Church of Jesus Christ.

The Diocese will host an Ecumenical Celebration of God’s Word on Thursday, January 25, at 12:10 p.m. in the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton. There will be no 12:10 p.m. Mass that day in the Cathedral. All are welcome to attend. In addition, CTV: Catholic Television will broadcast the service live.

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, will preside. Pastor Dave Twiss, of Green Ridge Assembly of God in Scranton, will preach.

A life-long attender at Green Ridge Assembly of God, he has served full-time as a staff pastor since 1986 and has been the lead pastor since 2005. He was also involved as a lay leader for a number of years previous to going on staff full-time. He also has served as the Presbyter for the Northeast Section of the Pennsylvania-Delaware District of the Assemblies of God Ministry Network since 2014.

His ministry passions include preaching, worshipping and serving. He believes that all his time is spent in the presence of the Lord, and enjoys His fellowship in all his endeavors. His hobbies include learning, participating in sports, and all things outdoors.

Pastor Dave has been married to his wife, Laura since 1982. They have three children and one grandchild.

Clergy and representatives from various Christian traditions and ecumenical agencies will be present at the prayer service. Liturgical music will be provided by the Choir of Saint Cecilia of La Salle Academy, Jessup, directed by Joyce Covaleski.

Also this week, Bishop Bambera is hosting dinner meetings for members of the local Polish National Catholic, Orthodox, Eastern Catholic and Latin Rite clergy.

The theme for the 2018 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, “Your Right Hand, O Lord, Glorious in Power,” is taken from the book of Exodus 15:6. Throughout the Biblical narrative of salvation, an unmistakable motif is the unrelenting determination of the Lord to form a people whom He could call His own. The formation of such a people, united in a sacred covenant with God, is integral to the Lord’s plan of salvation and to the glorification of His name.

The prophets repeatedly remind Israel that their covenant demanded that relationships among its various social groups should be characterized by justice, compassion and mercy. Reconciliation often demands repentance, reparation and healing of memories.

For more information and resources about the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, visit the Graymoor Ecumenical and Interreligious Institute at: http://www.geii.org/