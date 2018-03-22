News/Press Releases

Diocese Documentary Debuts March 22
WVIA Public Media, in partnership with the Diocese of Scranton, has produced a one-hour documentary on the history of the Diocese. It is sponsored in part by Grimm Construction, Inc., Waymart.
The documentary highlights the people, places and events that have shaped the Catholic Church in northeastern and north central Pennsylvania – from the earliest days of settlers and missionary bishops and priests in the wilderness, to the creation of the Diocese in 1868, to its growth over the last 150 years.
The premier showing of the documentary is tonight, Thursday, March 22 at 8:00pm on WVIA. The current broadcast schedule:
WVIA:
Thursday, March 22, 8:00pm
Friday, March 23, 2:00pm
Saturday, March 24, 6:00pm
Sunday, April 1, 3:00pm
CTV: Catholic Television:
Tuesday, April 3, 8:00pm
Wednesday, April 4, 10:00am
Monday, April 9, 9:00am
Thursday, April 12, 2:00pm
Friday, April 13, 8:00pm
The documentary will also be available for viewing on the Diocesan website (www.dioceseofscranton.org) after March 22.