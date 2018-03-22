News/Press Releases

WVIA Public Media, in partnership with the Diocese of Scranton, has produced a one-hour documentary on the history of the Diocese. It is sponsored in part by Grimm Construction, Inc., Waymart.

The documentary highlights the people, places and events that have shaped the Catholic Church in northeastern and north central Pennsylvania – from the earliest days of settlers and missionary bishops and priests in the wilderness, to the creation of the Diocese in 1868, to its growth over the last 150 years.

The premier showing of the documentary is tonight, Thursday, March 22 at 8:00pm on WVIA. The current broadcast schedule:

WVIA:

Thursday, March 22, 8:00pm

Friday, March 23, 2:00pm

Saturday, March 24, 6:00pm

Sunday, April 1, 3:00pm



CTV: Catholic Television:

Tuesday, April 3, 8:00pm

Wednesday, April 4, 10:00am

Monday, April 9, 9:00am

Thursday, April 12, 2:00pm

Friday, April 13, 8:00pm

The documentary will also be available for viewing on the Diocesan website (www.dioceseofscranton.org) after March 22.