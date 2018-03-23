News/Press Releases

Because of technical issues at the broadcaster, the premiere of the documentary on the history of the Diocese produced by WVIA Public Media could not be shown last night. The premiere has been rescheduled for tonight, Friday, March 23 at 9:00pm on WVIA. WVIA regrets the delay and has expanded the broadcast schedule as follows:

WVIA:

Friday, March 23, 9:00pm

Monday, March 26, 9:00pm

Tuesday, March 27, 8:00pm

Wednesday, March 28, 9:00pm

Thursday, March 29, 10:00pm

Friday, March 30, 9:00pm

Saturday, March 31, 6:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, April 1, 3:00pm

CTV: Catholic Television:

Tuesday, April 3, 8:00pm

Wednesday, April 4, 10:00am

Monday, April 9, 9:00am

Thursday, April 12, 2:00pm

Friday, April 13, 8:00pm

The documentary will also be available for viewing on the Diocesan website (www.dioceseofscranton.org) beginning March 26.