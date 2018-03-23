News/Press Releases

Diocese Documentary Debut Rescheduled for Tonight (Friday)
Because of technical issues at the broadcaster, the premiere of the documentary on the history of the Diocese produced by WVIA Public Media could not be shown last night. The premiere has been rescheduled for tonight, Friday, March 23 at 9:00pm on WVIA. WVIA regrets the delay and has expanded the broadcast schedule as follows:
WVIA:
Friday, March 23, 9:00pm
Monday, March 26, 9:00pm
Tuesday, March 27, 8:00pm
Wednesday, March 28, 9:00pm
Thursday, March 29, 10:00pm
Friday, March 30, 9:00pm
Saturday, March 31, 6:00pm & 8:00pm
Sunday, April 1, 3:00pm
CTV: Catholic Television:
Tuesday, April 3, 8:00pm
Wednesday, April 4, 10:00am
Monday, April 9, 9:00am
Thursday, April 12, 2:00pm
Friday, April 13, 8:00pm
The documentary will also be available for viewing on the Diocesan website (www.dioceseofscranton.org) beginning March 26.