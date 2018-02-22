News/Press Releases

The Diocese of Scranton is celebrating Developmental & Intellectual Disabilities Awareness Sunday with a Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will be the principal celebrant and homilist. The Mass will be sign-language interpreted for the hearing impaired.

This liturgy prayerfully celebrates the many gifts those with developmental or intellectual disabilities bring to the Church and the community. They are indeed full members of the Body of Christ! Partners in this celebration include Saint Joseph’s Center in Scranton, the Diocesan SPRED community (Special Religious Education) and the Catholic Deaf Community of the Diocese of Scranton.

All are welcome. CTV: Catholic Television will also broadcast the Mass.