News/Press Releases

QUALIFICATIONS:

An ability to represent the Diocesan Bishop

A Masters degree or a specialization in spirituality, religious formation, marriage enrichment preferred

A minimum of 3 years of experience in parish life and ministry, teaching, or counseling

An ability and desire to work in a team environment

Personal qualities suited to a ministry of welcome and outreach

An ability to relate to a wide variety of people of different ages, backgrounds and cultures

REPORTS TO:

Diocesan Secretary for Parish Life

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Works to ensure that the pastoral letter, “Wounded and Loved, Regathering the Scattered,” and other initiatives from the Bishop are understood and implemented as appropriate;

Promotes a positive, healthy approach to marriage and family life in keeping with Catholic Christian tradition as brought forward in Amoris Laetitia and other recent Papal guidance;

Develops, presents and directs the Diocesan marriage preparation and enrichment programs, including: Recruiting and training facilitators for Pre-Cana; Providing resources and support for parish-based marriage preparation Creating and promoting marriage enrichment opportunities for various age groups and life situations Planning and facilitating the annual Wedding Anniversary Mass

Meets with and resources parish leaders in planning for family-oriented and community building approaches to all programs and activities, with special attention to parish needs for parenting formation and for reaching out to the inactive, alienated or unchurched persons in a given community;

Oversees ministries related to all aspects of marriage and family life, as these are available in the Diocese or in partnership with neighboring Dioceses: NFP, Engaged Encounter, Marriage Encounter, Retrouvaille, Beginning Experience, etc.;

Works with the other Directors and Coordinators as appropriate, to assist parishes in improving programs for Youth, Young Adults and Whole Community Catechesis.

Interested applicants are asked to send a cover letter with salary requirement and a complete resume with references by December 8, 2017 to:

James Burke

Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources

300 Wyoming Avenue

Scranton Pa. 18503

or email Jim-Burke@dioceseofscranton.org