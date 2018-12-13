News/Press Releases

The Office for Parish Life encourages parish leaders to consider application for the Diocesan Certificate in Lay Ministry for January 2019!

The Diocesan Certificate in Lay Ministry is a ministry formation program designed to equip and advance the servant leadership capacities of individuals serving their parish in areas such as:

Parish Pastoral Councils,

Directors of Religious Education and Catechists,

Liturgical Coordinators,

Parish Staff,

Volunteer Ministry teams,

and others!

Through independent online study with the University of Dayton’s Virtual Learning Community for Faith Formation (VLCFF), as well as regional skills workshops and opportunities for prayer and reflection, Diocesan Certificate candidates enrich their knowledge base, while also learning practical tools for effective parish ministry in their faith communities.

Starting with our New Candidate Orientation Retreat on Saturday, January 26, 2019, the Office for Parish Life anticipates welcoming new candidates into the Diocesan Certificate in Lay Ministry program in the New Year.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to contact Kitty Scanlan, Coordinator for Lay Ministry Formation, at 570-207-2213, or by email at Kitty-Scanlan@dioceseofscranton.org for application information, materials, and application submissions.