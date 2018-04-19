News/Press Releases

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera has announced that the 2017 Diocesan Annual Appeal: Walking Together in the Light of Christ, has raised $5,002,000 in gifts and pledges, surpassing the goal of $5 million. The Annual Appeal has received gifts and pledges from nearly 30,000 donors. Seventy-three parishes have met their Annual Appeal parish goal. The full Diocesan Annual Appeal Parish Goal Report for all 120 parishes is below this story.

“I offer my sincere appreciation to all of our parishioners and friends who supported this year’s Diocesan Annual Appeal and commend them for their commitment to reflect the love and mercy of Jesus in our lives,” said Bishop Bambera. “In this holy season of Easter, we give thanks for their example and for their witness to the risen Jesus alive among us.”

Gifts to the Diocesan Annual Appeal support the mission of our local Church to:

 feed the hungry, clothe and provide shelter and assistance for those most in need;

 care for our retired bishops and priests who have faithfully served, and continue to serve, the needs of the

faithful in our Diocese;

 encourage and support our men who are in formation to become priests and deacons as we look to the future of our parishes and our Diocese;

 support our young people in our Catholic schools and in our parish religious education programs by helping them to prepare for fulfilling and faith-centered lives;

 renew and strengthen our parish communities by providing opportunities for all of us to more fully share their personal gifts in devoted service to God and one another;

 joyfully proclaim the message of the Gospel by informing and inspiring the faithful of our Diocese through The Catholic Light, CTV: Catholic Television, and the Diocesan website.

“Thank you to our pastors, parish staffs, Annual Appeal regional chairs and parish representatives for their devoted work to promote and support the Appeal in our parishes throughout the past several months,” said Jim Bebla, Diocesan Secretary for Development. “Their contributions are instrumental in the success of our Diocesan Annual Appeal each year.”

This year’s Annual Appeal Regional Lay and Clergy Chairs were:

Bradford, Sullivan & Susquehanna Counties – Joan and John Schoonover, Epiphany Parish, Sayre, and Father Joseph Manarchuck, pastor, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Wyalusing.

Lackawanna & Wyoming Counties – Dr. Linda & Dr. Bryan Franz, Saint John Neumann Parish, Scranton, and Father John Doris, pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore.

Luzerne County – Mary & Allen Erwine, Saint Therese Parish, Shavertown, and Father Joseph Kakareka, pastor, Holy Family Parish, Sugar Notch.

Lycoming & Tioga Counties – Maria and Ken Danielsen, Saint Boniface Parish, Williamsport, and Father Bert Kozen, pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Williamsport, and Saint Luke Parish, Jersey

Shore.

Monroe County – Lynn & Mike Savage, Our Lady of Victory Parish, Tannersville, and Father Gerald Shantillo, pastor, Saint Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg.

Wayne & Pike Counties – Katie & Thomas Bright, Saint Mary Parish, Waymart, and Father Stephen Stavoy, pastor, Saint Thomas More Parish, Lake Ariel.

Gifts to the 2017 Diocesan Annual Appeal will continue to be accepted until the fiscal year ends on June 30, 2018. Anyone wishing to make a donation may access our online giving site at www.annualappeal.org or may contact the Diocesan Development Office at Development@dioceseofscranton.org or 570-207-2250.