News/Press Releases

“Living Faith, Serving with Mercy”

The 2016 Diocesan Annual Appeal: Living Faith, Serving with Mercy, has raised more than $3.9 million in gifts and pledges, bringing the campaign to 78% of the $5 million goal. St. Mary Parish, Waymart, was the first parish to surpass its goal. A total of 13 parishes have met their goal for the Annual Appeal and several more are approaching their parish goal.

The parishes that have surpassed their goal, in addition to St. Mary Parish, are Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop; Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace Parish, Hawley; Holy Child Parish, Mansfield; Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton; Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Lake Silkworth; Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Brodheadsville; Our Lady of Victory Parish, Harveys Lake; SS. Cyril & Methodius Parish, Hazleton; St. Ann Parish, Shohola; St. Barbara Parish, Exeter; St. John Neumann Parish, Lords Valley; and St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Pocono Pines.

“As we complete this Extraordinary Year of Mercy, I am grateful to all of our parishioners who have responded to the call to support this year’s Diocesan Annual Appeal,” said Bishop Joseph C. Bambera. “May we continue to embrace the mission of our local Church with hearts filled with gratitude for God’s mercy and presence in our lives.”

Many Diocesan ministries are supported by gifts to the Annual Appeal – ministries such as Catholic Social Services and parish social justice programs; education for students in our 20 Catholic schools and in our religious education programs in our parishes; care for our current and retired priests and support for seminarians preparing for the priesthood; parish life and pastoral planning efforts that strengthen our parish communities; and communication programs such as The Catholic Light and CTV: Catholic Television that spread the good news of the Gospel throughout our Diocese.

“More than 24,000 families have contributed to the Diocesan Annual Appeal this year and we know that many more parishioners will support the Appeal in the next few months,” said Jim Bebla, Diocesan Secretary for Development. “This wonderful support is deeply appreciated and allows our Diocesan ministries to respond to the many needs of our Diocese with mercy, compassion and care.”

Parishioners and friends may make an online gift to the Diocesan Annual Appeal by visiting www.annualappeal.org. Gifts may also be made by text (text the word Appeal to 91999), by calling the Diocesan Development Office at 570-207-2250 or by sending a donation to: Diocesan Annual Appeal, 300 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA, 18503-1279.