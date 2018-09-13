News/Press Releases

In his recent letter to the people of God, Pope Francis called on the Catholic community worldwide to acknowledge past sins and mistakes with a penitential openness, and to be involved “in the ecclesial and social change that we so greatly need. This change calls us to see things as the Lord does, to be where the Lord wants us to be, to experience a conversion of heart in his presence.”

In response to the Holy Father’s invitation to a penitential exercise of prayer and fasting, the Diocese of Scranton is observing a time of Atonement and Healing. As part of this observance, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will celebrate a Mass on Saturday, September 15, at 12:10 p.m. in the Diocesan Pastoral Center in Scranton.

All are welcome to participate. CTV: Catholic Television will broadcast the Mass live.

Also, to foster a communal expression of this commitment, Bishop Bambera has asked all parishes to consider a 24-hour period beginning the evening of Friday, September 14 – the Feast of the Triumph of the Cross. This time of Atonement and Healing will continue throughout the day on Saturday, September 15 – the Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows. Parishes have been provided with resources to assist in planning for individual, family, parish and Diocesan-level participation.

A letter from Bishop Bambera and resources for this observance can found here: Day of Atonement and Healing