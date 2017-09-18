News/Press Releases

With violence continuing to spiral out of control in our country and our world, isn’t it time to take seriously Jesus’ call to a nonviolent lifestyle, as well as Pope Francis’ World Day of Peace message: “Nonviolence: a style of politics for peace”?

Discernment of this topic will be the focus of the Diocese of Scranton’s Fall Convocation for Service and Social Concerns, presented by the Office for Parish Life and featuring Marie Dennis of Pax Christi International, who will discuss the Catholic Nonviolence Initiative. The Convocation will be held this Saturday, September, 23, from 9:30AM to 4:00PM at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 330 Wyoming Avenue in downtown Scranton.

All are invited to participate in this special day of prayer, information and action on important issues of peace and social justice.

The day will also include speakers from Catholic Relief Services, Catholic Social Services, and Ignatian Volunteer Corps, as well as local parish leaders encouraging parishioners to get involved in Prison Ministry, Environmental Ministry and Combatting Human Trafficking.

Additionally, friends from Bethlehem, Palestine will have gifts of rosaries, statues (large and small), creches, etc. – made of olive wood – available for purchase.

Finally, a special prayer service will honor the life of Father Stanley Rother, who is the first USA-born martyr of the Catholic Church and will be beatified in Oklahoma City at the same time as the gathering in Scranton.

For more information and to register, visit www.dioceseofscranton.org (Office for Parish Life, Fall Convocations), or contact Richard DeBona, Director for Service and Social Concerns, at 570-207-2213, ext. 1130, or at Richard-DeBona@dioceseofscranton.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.