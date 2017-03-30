News/Press Releases

Consecrated Life Mass To Be Celebrated April 2 – Women and Men Religious Jubilarians will be honored
The Diocese of Scranton observance of the 2017 World Day for Consecrated Life will be commemorated with the annual Mass and Jubilee Celebration for Women and Men Religious on Sunday, April 2, at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.
Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will serve as principal celebrant for the Mass, during which religious priests, brothers and sisters who are celebrating jubilee anniversaries of ordination or profession of vows will be honored.
All women and men Religious and members of those various forms of Consecrated Life who offer service to the Church as members of secular institutes, have been invited to this special event.
This year, 57 women and men Religious jubilarians serving in the Diocese will be honored. A reception will be held following the Mass. All are welcome to participate in this celebration.
CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese will broadcast the Mass live.
This year’s jubiliarians are:
Women Religious
75 Years:
Sister Miriam Rita Biter, RSM
Sister Marionette Coll, IHM
Sister M. Lisbeth Hartnett, IHM
Sister M. Daniela McCarthy, IHM
70 Years:
Sister Mary Carmel DeSantis, RSM
Sister Eleanor Desaulniers, IHM
Sister M. Alexius Fitzgerald, IHM
Sister M. Fidelis Flannery, IHM
Sister Aileen Mary Flynn, RSM
Sister Maureen Harrison, RSM
Sister Helen Louise McHale, RSM
Sister Margaretta Phillips, RSM
Sister M. Celesta Sinisi, IHM
68 Years:
Sister Theodosia Alishofski, OSBM
65 Years:
Sister Mary Elizabeth Costello, IHM
Sister Geraldine Marie Dranginis, IHM
Sister M. Francis Xavier Grieb, IHM
Sister Mary Howard Krotzer, IHM
Sister M. Francis Borgia O’Donnell, IHM
Sister Jacquelin Servick, IHM
Sister Maria Goretti Timperio, IHM
Sister M. St. Mel Wright, IHM
60 Years:
Sister Regina Adams, OSBM
Sister Christina Aldarelli, IHM
Sister Elizabeth Anne Brandreth, RSM
Sister M. Katharine Brennan, RSM
Sister Lois Buckley, IHM
Sister Maureen Dailey, IHM
Sister Ester Marie de la Trinite, lsp
Sister Vincentia Dorsey, IHM
Sister Clare Joseph Farabaugh, RSM
Sister Lillain Marie Farrell, IHM
Sister Mary Fellin, RSM
Sister Catherine Ann Gilvary, IHM
Sister Mary Glennon, RSM
Sister Ann Newell, IHM
Sister Margaret Anne O’Connor, RSM
Sister Mariam Pfeifer, IHM
Sister Marie Lourdes Vanston, IHM
Sister Louise Marie Verchick, IHM
Sister Regina Marie Wilson, IHM
50 Years:
Sister Ellen Carney, IHM
Sister Mary Ann Cody, IHM
Sister Mary Augustine du St. Esprit, lsp
Sister M. Johnice Grand, IHM
Sister Geralyn Haggerty, SCC
Sister Carlita Jones, SCC
Sister Kathleen M. Kelly, IHM
Sister Franziska Laudascher, IHM
Sister Jean Leonard, IHM
Sister Eleanor Mary Marconi, IHM
Sister Jeanne Marie McAuliffe, IHM
Sister Christine Milhelich, IHM
Sister Mary William Philbin, IHM
Sister Jane Snyder, IHM
Men Religious
60 Years:
Reverend J. Patrick Mohr, SJ
25 Years:
Reverend Patrick D. Rogers, SJ