News/Press Releases

The Diocese of Scranton observance of the 2017 World Day for Consecrated Life will be commemorated with the annual Mass and Jubilee Celebration for Women and Men Religious on Sunday, April 2, at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will serve as principal celebrant for the Mass, during which religious priests, brothers and sisters who are celebrating jubilee anniversaries of ordination or profession of vows will be honored.

All women and men Religious and members of those various forms of Consecrated Life who offer service to the Church as members of secular institutes, have been invited to this special event.

This year, 57 women and men Religious jubilarians serving in the Diocese will be honored. A reception will be held following the Mass. All are welcome to participate in this celebration.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese will broadcast the Mass live.

This year’s jubiliarians are:

Women Religious

75 Years:

Sister Miriam Rita Biter, RSM

Sister Marionette Coll, IHM

Sister M. Lisbeth Hartnett, IHM

Sister M. Daniela McCarthy, IHM

70 Years:

Sister Mary Carmel DeSantis, RSM

Sister Eleanor Desaulniers, IHM

Sister M. Alexius Fitzgerald, IHM

Sister M. Fidelis Flannery, IHM

Sister Aileen Mary Flynn, RSM

Sister Maureen Harrison, RSM

Sister Helen Louise McHale, RSM

Sister Margaretta Phillips, RSM

Sister M. Celesta Sinisi, IHM

68 Years:

Sister Theodosia Alishofski, OSBM

65 Years:

Sister Mary Elizabeth Costello, IHM

Sister Geraldine Marie Dranginis, IHM

Sister M. Francis Xavier Grieb, IHM

Sister Mary Howard Krotzer, IHM

Sister M. Francis Borgia O’Donnell, IHM

Sister Jacquelin Servick, IHM

Sister Maria Goretti Timperio, IHM

Sister M. St. Mel Wright, IHM

60 Years:

Sister Regina Adams, OSBM

Sister Christina Aldarelli, IHM

Sister Elizabeth Anne Brandreth, RSM

Sister M. Katharine Brennan, RSM

Sister Lois Buckley, IHM

Sister Maureen Dailey, IHM

Sister Ester Marie de la Trinite, lsp

Sister Vincentia Dorsey, IHM

Sister Clare Joseph Farabaugh, RSM

Sister Lillain Marie Farrell, IHM

Sister Mary Fellin, RSM

Sister Catherine Ann Gilvary, IHM

Sister Mary Glennon, RSM

Sister Ann Newell, IHM

Sister Margaret Anne O’Connor, RSM

Sister Mariam Pfeifer, IHM

Sister Marie Lourdes Vanston, IHM

Sister Louise Marie Verchick, IHM

Sister Regina Marie Wilson, IHM

50 Years:

Sister Ellen Carney, IHM

Sister Mary Ann Cody, IHM

Sister Mary Augustine du St. Esprit, lsp

Sister M. Johnice Grand, IHM

Sister Geralyn Haggerty, SCC

Sister Carlita Jones, SCC

Sister Kathleen M. Kelly, IHM

Sister Franziska Laudascher, IHM

Sister Jean Leonard, IHM

Sister Eleanor Mary Marconi, IHM

Sister Jeanne Marie McAuliffe, IHM

Sister Christine Milhelich, IHM

Sister Mary William Philbin, IHM

Sister Jane Snyder, IHM

Men Religious

60 Years:

Reverend J. Patrick Mohr, SJ

25 Years:

Reverend Patrick D. Rogers, SJ