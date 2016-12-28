News/Press Releases

The contribution was made through Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program. The program provides need-based tuition assistance to students attending Diocesan schools.

Community Bank, N.A. presented the Diocesan Scholarship Foundation with a $60,000 contribution through the EITC program and a $15,000 contribution through the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) program, which provides scholarship assistance to eligible families who reside within the boundary of an underperforming school, as determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Since 2004, Community Bank, N.A. the former First Liberty Bank & Trust, has generously contributed over $877,500 to Catholic education in the Diocese of Scranton.