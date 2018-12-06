News/Press Releases

Committee Planning Catholic Women’s Conference

Seated from left: Mary Lee Martines, Patricia O’Reilly, Mary Carroll Donahoe, Lisa Shovlin, Rachel Baldino and Sue Burke. Standing: Janine Evanish, Donna Valenti, Michele Fenstermaker, Katie Veety, Carol Conway, Deb Kennedy, Heather Murphy, Tracy Tully and Nina Magnani. (Not present for picture: Judy Grambo, Stephanie Westington, Kim Rapp, Kimberly Kross Novak, Judy Walsh, Laura Wendt.)

Committee members meet to finalize plans for the First Annual Catholic Women’s Conference, sponsored by the Diocese of Scranton and Altus for Women, to be held Saturday, June 23, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the University of Scranton Byron Complex. The conference theme is “Refresh Your Faith” and will include several noted speakers, uplifting music, the Sacrament of Penance, Eucharistic Adoration and a Mass with Bishop Joseph C. Bambera. Participants can also enjoy a continental breakfast, lunch and shopping at the Catholic Vendor Marketplace. For registration and information, go to:  http://www.dioceseofscranton.org/holinessandmission/catholic-womens-conference/

 