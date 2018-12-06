News/Press Releases

Committee Planning Catholic Women’s Conference
Committee members meet to finalize plans for the First Annual Catholic Women’s Conference, sponsored by the Diocese of Scranton and Altus for Women, to be held Saturday, June 23, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the University of Scranton Byron Complex. The conference theme is “Refresh Your Faith” and will include several noted speakers, uplifting music, the Sacrament of Penance, Eucharistic Adoration and a Mass with Bishop Joseph C. Bambera. Participants can also enjoy a continental breakfast, lunch and shopping at the Catholic Vendor Marketplace. For registration and information, go to: http://www.dioceseofscranton.org/holinessandmission/catholic-womens-conference/