News/Press Releases

‘Come and See’

A unique opportunity to answer the call to Missionary Discipleship

Friday-Saturday, February 23-24

Villa of Our Lady Retreat House, Mount Pocono

This vocation retreat is designed to help men aged 18 and older understand God’s call to Diocesan priesthood. Interactive presentations will include: practical steps for discerning a vocation to Diocesan priesthood, seminary life, academics, spiritual life, and pastoral ministry. Seminarians and priests will share their vocation stories. There will be free time to relax, pray, and connect with others from throughout the Diocese.

For more information, contact your parish priest or deacon.