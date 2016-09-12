News/Press Releases

Faithful in the Diocese of Scranton will have an opportunity to express their appreciation for the service of sisters, brothers and religious order priests by supporting the annual collection for the Retirement Fund for Religious, which will be taken up at Masses the weekend of December 10-11.

The U.S. bishops launched the Retirement Fund for Religious collection in 1988 to address the profound deficit in retirement funding among the nation’s religious communities. Traditionally, Catholic sisters, brothers and religious order priests — known collectively as women and men religious — served for small stipends that did not include retirement benefits. Today, many religious communities lack adequate retirement savings. At the same time, health-care costs have risen dramatically while the number of religious able to serve in compensated ministry has declined.

Proceeds from the collection support the retirement needs of these women and men who spent their lives in church ministries such as education, health care and social services. In 2015, the collection raised $30.7 million nationwide.

The collection for the Religious Retirement Fund is distinct and separate from the monthly collection taken in parishes for the Care and Education of Priests of the Diocese of Scranton.