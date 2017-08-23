News/Press Releases

The Collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe will be taken up in the Diocese of Scranton on the weekend of August 26-27. A portion of this collection will be sent in support of the following collections which annually were taken up in Lithuanian, Slovak and Polish parishes:

The Lithuanian Catholic Religious Aid

The Catholic League for Religious Assistance to Poland

The Slovak Catholic Federation Appeal

With the theme “Restore the Church, Build the Future,” the collection supports pastoral, evangelization, and construction projects, as well as scholarships in Central and Eastern Europe, and Central Asia.

In 2016, the U.S. Bishops’ Subcommittee on Aid to the Church in Central and Eastern Europe awarded over $7 million through more than 200 grants. Projects supported by the collection assist a broad range of needs focused on providing pastoral care and developing resources in countries of the former Soviet Union and who have struggled to rebuild faith communities in a post-communist society.

The people in this region of the world still have great need, and participating in this collection enables us to help those who have made great sacrifices to keep the faith alive in their communities, and who share a legacy of faith with us through the many immigrants who came to America from these lands.