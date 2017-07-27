News/Press Releases

The Catholic Relief Services Collection, which will be taken up in the Diocese of Scranton July 29-30, supports Catholic Church organizations that carry out international relief and solidarity efforts.

Programs include relief and resettlement for victims of persecution, war, and natural disasters; development projects to improve living conditions for the poor; legal and support services for poor immigrants; peace and reconciliation work for people suffering from violence; and advocacy on behalf of the powerless.

In keeping with the theme “Help Jesus in Disguise,” the funds collected through the CRS Collection support vital Catholic programs that share in the Catholic mission of promoting the sacredness of human life and the dignity of the human person.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Administrative Committee is responsible for grant-making from this national collection. Entities within the USCCB that receive support include: the Secretariat of Cultural Diversity in the Church, and the Department of Justice Peace and Human Development and the Department of Migration and Refugee Services. Other Catholic Church organizations that receive funds are: Catholic Relief Services, Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc., and the Holy Father’s Relief Fund.