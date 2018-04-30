News/Press Releases

All Catholic men who want to grow in their faith are invited to the Diocese of Scranton Catholic Men’s Conference scheduled for Saturday, May 5, at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre.

The conference, beginning with registration at 7 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m., will feature inspirational speakers, Eucharistic Adoration and the Sacrament of Reconciliation, and a concluding Mass celebrated by Bishop Joseph C. Bambera. Many ministries will be represented and a variety of books, CDs and other material will be available.

The Catholic Men’s Conference will bring together hundreds of Catholic men for good fellowship and a re-commitment to promoting and living out our Christian heritage in our homes, workplaces and society.

Register on line at: www.beamanconference.com or call the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 570-207-2213. For more information or to volunteer, please call or email Michael Kilmer at 570-746-0100 or mkilmer@ thekilmergroup.com.