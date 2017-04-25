News/Press Releases

Catholic men from throughout the Diocese of Scranton will gather on Saturday, May 6, for a day of faith and fellowship. More than 1,000 men are expected to attend the third annual Diocesan Catholic Men’s Conference at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre.

All Catholic males – whether single, fathers, grandfathers, sons, grandsons and friends – are invited to experience inspirational talks, uplifting music, the opportunity to participate in Eucharistic adoration and the Sacrament of Reconciliation, share meals and attend Mass celebrated by Bishop Joseph C. Bambera. Young men 13 or younger should be accompanied by an adult sponsor.

The theme is “Be A Man: Mary’s Call to Battle,” inspired by this year’s centenary celebration of Our Blessed Mother’s appearances at Fatima.

The conference will feature three outstanding speakers: Father Andrew Apostoli, CFR, an author and retreat leader who is one of the world’s foremost experts on the apparitions at Fatima; Matt Fradd, an apologist and speaker with Catholic Answers; and Steve Ray, an author, pilgrimage guide, and frequent guest on EWTN.

Registration and breakfast begin at 7:00 a.m.; the conference starts at 8:00 a.m. The closing Mass will conclude at 2:45 p.m. Lunch will be provided. The cost is $35; $15 for students. Priests and Deacons may attend at no charge.

Registration is available via the conference website: www.BeAManconference.com or by calling the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 570-207-2213. Registration will also be accepted at the door on the day of the conference.