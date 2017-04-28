News/Press Releases

While the Church has needs around the world, she also faces challenges in our own country. In fact, almost half of the United States is considered mission territory.

Many dioceses are experiencing priest shortages, impoverished populations and limited resources, as well as difficulties due to remote geography.

The Catholic Home Missions Appeal addresses these needs through grants for projects that enable these dioceses to provide spiritually for their flocks. This collection will be taken up in the Diocese of Scranton the weekend of April 29-30.

In 2016 the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Subcommittee on Catholic Home Missions approved $9.2 million in grants to assist 84 dioceses and eparchies across the country. This funding supports various pastoral programs, including religious education and youth ministry, priestly and religious formation, prison ministries, and lay ministry training.