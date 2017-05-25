News/Press Releases

The Catholic Communication Campaign is an annual national collection to support evangelization through the internet, television, radio, and print publications. This collection will be taken up in the Diocese of Scranton the weekend of May 27-28.

This campaign supports global, national and local communication efforts. For example, the Catholic Communication Campaign collection supports projects in developing nations where the local Church lacks resources to spread the Gospel message, and provided funds for unprecedented coverage of Pope Francis’ visit to the United States.

Fifty percent of funds collected remain in each diocese to support local communications projects. In the Diocese of Scranton, these include The Catholic Light newspaper that is mailed to more than 50,000 readers; CTV: Catholic Television, which has a potential audience of 250,000 households; the Diocesan website; News Briefing electronic newsletter; social media such as Facebook and Twitter; and interaction with public media.

These programs allow us to share our experience of faith, worship, and witness with each other and the world.