News/Press Releases

Through Internet, social networks, television, radio, and print, the Catholic Communication Campaign (CCC) helps the Church spread the Gospel message through the media locally and nationally. This collection will be taken up in the Diocese of Scranton the weekend of May 12-13.

Half of all donations to the CCC collected in each diocese stay in that diocese to support local communications needs, such as radio and television programming and diocesan publications.

In the Diocese of Scranton, these include The Catholic Light newspaper that is mailed to more than 50,000 readers; CTV: Catholic Television, which has a potential audience of 250,000 households; the Diocesan website; News Briefing electronic newsletter; social media such as Facebook and Twitter; and interaction with public media.

This campaign supports global, national and local communication efforts. For example, the Catholic Communication Campaign collection supports projects in developing nations where the local Church lacks resources to spread the Gospel message.

Catholic Communication Campaign funds have also made possible media campaigns supporting marriage, family communications, service to others, and reconciliation, that reached millions on radio and television. Other projects have included the acclaimed public television documentaries Picturing Mary and The Face: Jesus in Art.

The Catholic Communication Campaign helps connect people at home and abroad with Christ.