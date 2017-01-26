News/Press Releases

An estimated 43 million people live in poverty in the United States. The Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) aims to help people break the grip of poverty and enhance their lives.

The annual national collection for the CCHD will be taken up in parishes in the Diocese of Scranton on the weekend of January 28-29. The theme, “Working on the Margins,” focuses our attention on the poor and vulnerable who can often be overlooked.

This campaign is the primary source of funding for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ anti-poverty grants and education programs aimed at fostering a culture of life and hope in communities across the nation.

The collection supports the work of groups that empower low-income people to participate in decisions that affect their lives and break the cycle of poverty. Many of the projects supported by CCHD embody the corporal works of mercy, including the protection of worker rights, expanding access to healthcare and reforming the criminal justice system.

Twenty-five percent of funds collected through the Catholic Campaign for Human Development remain in each diocese to support local human development projects. In the Diocese of Scranton, a portion of the CCHD collection will be dedicated to the Diocesan participation in the National V Encuentro for pastoral planning in Hispanic/Latino communities.

The Catholic Campaign for Human Development continues to operate within the 2010 guidelines established by their governing bishops in The Review and Renewal of CCHD. This ensures that the recipients of these grants are providing programs and services which are in keeping with Catholic social and moral teaching.

Additional resources to learn about poverty in the United States can be found at www.povertyusa.org.