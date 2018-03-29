News/Press Releases





On Friday, April 13th at 7:30 in the evening, the Cathedral will present a concert honoring the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Diocese of Scranton. Titled “How Firm a Foundation: A Musical Celebration of Our First 150 Years”, the concert will feature the Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania. At the concert, a free will offering will be collected to support the work of the Cathedral and the Choral Society. Please set aside the evening of April 13th and join us as we journey through our rich history in song.