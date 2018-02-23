News/Press Releases

Posted on: 02-23-2018

Shown, from left, are members of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Bridge Advisory Board and members of the Bowl For Kids’ Sake planning committee: Jeffery Roth, Chris Bedwick, Kay Pettinger, Cassie Cerulli, Carolyn Oshinski, board chairperson, Bowl For Kids’ Sake 2018; Eric Mahler, advisory board president; Robert Bresnahan, corporate chairperson, Bowl For Kids’ Sake 2018; Jack Nolan, Alison Zurawski,  Bill Yeager, Tanya Olaviany, program director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Bridge; Jim Roberts, Mary Kate Lambert.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Bridge will hold its annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake on March 24 at Stanton Lanes in Wilkes-Barre.

The event serves as the agency’s largest annual fundraiser.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bridge is a program of Catholic Social Services and works in partnership with the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

For information about forming a team or sponsoring a lane at Bowl For Kids’ Sake, call (570) 824-8756 or visit www.bbbsnepa.com/bfks2018

 

 