News/Press Releases

Bowl For Kids’ Sake planned for March 24
Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Bridge will hold its annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake on March 24 at Stanton Lanes in Wilkes-Barre.
The event serves as the agency’s largest annual fundraiser.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bridge is a program of Catholic Social Services and works in partnership with the United Way of Wyoming Valley.
For information about forming a team or sponsoring a lane at Bowl For Kids’ Sake, call (570) 824-8756 or visit www.bbbsnepa.com/bfks2018