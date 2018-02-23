News/Press Releases

Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Bridge will hold its annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake on March 24 at Stanton Lanes in Wilkes-Barre.

The event serves as the agency’s largest annual fundraiser.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bridge is a program of Catholic Social Services and works in partnership with the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

For information about forming a team or sponsoring a lane at Bowl For Kids’ Sake, call (570) 824-8756 or visit www.bbbsnepa.com/bfks2018