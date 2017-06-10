News/Press Releases

As exterior refurbishment of the Cathedral of Saint Peter nears its conclusion, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera blessed the newly gilded cross at the top of the church.

Also pictured, from left, are Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney, Vicar General of the Diocese; Don Walsh of Walsh Sheet Metal; and Frank Semanski, Diocesan Secretary for Property and Risk Management.

Maintenance of the exterior furnishings of the adjacent Cathedral rectory and the Chancery building across the street are also being completed.