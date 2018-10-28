News/Press Releases

The attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh, is a cowardly act of violence to be condemned by all people of good will. Those killed and injured represent the best of who we are: people of faith gathering to pray and celebrate the birth of a child, and officers responding to the ensuing violence with no concern for their own safety.

Anti-Semitism is to be condemned and must be confronted by our nation. The Catholic faithful of the Diocese of Scranton stands with our Jewish brothers and sisters during this time of grief and pain. May God grant peace to those who have died, healing to the injured, and comfort to the families of those hurt and killed and to all the Jewish community.