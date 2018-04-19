News/Press Releases

April 19 – Bishop’s Youth Awards, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 7:00 p.m.

April 22 – World Day of Prayer for Vocations Mass, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Williamsport, 5:00 p.m.

April 23 – Confirmation, St. John Bosco Parish, Conyngham, & Most Precious Blood Parish, Hazleton, at St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham, 5:00 p.m.

April 25 – Confirmation, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore, 5:00 p.m.

April 28 – V Encuentro – Region 3, St. Robert Bellarmine Co-Cathedral, Freehold, N.J., 11:00 a.m.

April 30-May 1 – Bishops of Pennsylvania Meeting

May 1 – Confirmation, St. Paul’s Parish, Scranton, & Immaculate Conception Parish, Scranton, at St. Paul’s Church, Scranton, 5:00 p.m.

May 2 – Confirmation, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Laflin, & St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston, at St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin, 5:00 p.m.

May 3 – Confirmation, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Hawley, 5:00 p.m.

May 5 – Catholic Men’s Conference, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre

May 6 – Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine Commencement, Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre, 11:00 a.m.