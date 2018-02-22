News/Press Releases

February 22 – Lenten Day of Recollection for Priests, Diocesan Pastoral Center, Scranton

February 24 – Lenten Day of Recollection for Deacons and Wives, Diocesan Pastoral Center, Scranton

February 24 – Come and See Vocation Retreat, Villa of Our Lady Retreat House, Mount Pocono

February 25 – Developmental & Intellectual Disabilities Awareness Sunday Mass, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 10:00 a.m.

March 3 – Diocesan-wide Day of Community Service

March 4 – 150th Anniversary Mass, Commemoration of the Founding of the Diocese of Scranton, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 3:00 p.m.

March 8-14 – Committee Meetings, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops