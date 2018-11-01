News/Press Releases

January 8-13 – Bishops’ of Pennsylvania Annual Retreat

January 17 – Evening Prayer, Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land, Washington, D.C., 7:00 p.m.

January 18 – Prayer for Christian Unity, USCCB Headquarters, Washington, D.C., 3:00 p.m.

Vigil Mass for Life, Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C., 5:30 p.m.

January 19 – Youth Mass and March for Life, Washington, D.C., 10:00 a.m.

January 21 – Mass – Feast of Our Lady of Altagracia, Annunciation Parish, Hazleton, 12:00 noon

January 25 – Christian Unity Prayer Service, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 12:10 p.m.

January 27 – Respect Life Breakfast, Fiorelli’s, Peckville, 9:00 a.m.

January 28 – Mass – Jewish Home, Scranton, 2:00 p.m.