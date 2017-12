December 21 – Mass for Chancery Staff, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 12:10 p.m.

December 24 – Christmas Vigil Mass, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 4:00 p.m.

Midnight Mass, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, Midnight

December 25 – Mass at the Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center, Scranton, 9:30 a.m.

January 6 – Mass – Filipino Community, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 6:00 p.m.

January 8-13 – Bishops’ of Pennsylvania Annual Retreat