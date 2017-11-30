News/Press Releases

November 30 – Advent Day of Reflection for Priests, Diocesan Pastoral Center, Scranton

December 3 – Opening Mass, 150th Anniversary Year Celebration of the Founding of the Diocese of Scranton, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 12:15 p.m.

December 6 – Mass – Ministry of Acolyte, Pope Saint John XXIII Seminary, Weston, Mass., 4:30 p.m.

December 8 – Dedication of the Trinity Dome, Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C., 12:00 noon

December 9 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass, St. John Neumann Parish, Scranton, 3:00 p.m.

December 10 – Advent Service of Word and Song, presented by SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore; Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore; and Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, at St. Anthony’s Church, Dunmore, 6:00 p.m.

December 12 – Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass, St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre, 6:00 p.m.

December 16 – Mass at SCI Waymart, 9:00 a.m.

December 21 – Mass for Chancery Staff, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 12:10 p.m.