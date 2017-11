News/Press Releases

November 11-16 – United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Meeting, Baltimore, Md.

November 21 – 41st Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner Blessing, Scranton Cultural Center, 6:00 p.m.

November 22 – Family to Family Food Basket Blessing, Scranton Cultural Center, 9:00 a.m.

November 25 – Permanent Diaconate Ordination, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 10:00 a.m.

November 26 – Feast of Christ the King Mass, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 10:00 a.m.

November 30 – Advent Day of Reflection for Priests, Diocesan Pastoral Center