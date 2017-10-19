News/Press Releases

October 22 – World Mission Sunday Mass, Saint Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 12:15 p.m.

October 23 – Confirmation, Saint Faustina Parish, Nanticoke, and Holy Spirit Parish, Mocanaqua, at Saint Faustina Parish, Nanticoke, 5:00 p.m.

October 24 – Confirmation, Saint Rose of Lima Parish and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Carbondale; Ascension Parish, Forest City; and Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, Pleasant Mount, at Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale, 5:00 p.m.

October 26 – Mass for the 60th Anniversary of the Founding of the Saint Jude Novena, Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston, 12:00 noon

October 28 – Worship Convocation Mass, Marywood University, Scranton, 8:45 a.m.

October 28 – 25th Year of Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Anniversary Mass, Epiphany Parish, Sayre, 5:00 p.m.

October 29 – 175th Anniversary Mass, Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Honesdale, 10:30 a.m.

October 30 – Confirmation, Saint Barbara Parish, Exeter, 5:00 p.m.

November 1 – Solemnity of All Saints Mass, Scranton Preparatory School, Scranton, 8:45 a.m.

November 1 – Solemnity of All Saints Mass & Dedication of McCarthy Auditorium, Holy Redeemer High School, Wilkes-Barre, 1:00 p.m.

November 2 – All Souls’ Day Mass, Saint Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 12:10 p.m.

November 5 – #leaveamark17 Mass for National Vocation Awareness Week, Saint Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 5:00 p.m.

November 6 – Confirmation, SS. Peter & Paul Parish, Plains; Saint Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre; Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, Buttonwood; All Saints Parish, Plymouth; and St. John the Baptist Parish, Larksville, at SS. Peter & Paul Parish, Plains, 5:00 p.m.