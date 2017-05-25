News/Press Releases

Home / News/Press Releases / Bishop Bambera’s Schedule

Bishop Bambera’s Schedule

Posted on: 05-25-2017 Posted in: News

May 27 – Diaconate Ordination Mass, Saint Matthew’s Church, East Stroudsburg, 10:00 a.m.

May 28 – University of Scranton Commencement, Mohegan Sun Arena, Wilkes-Barre, 12:00 noon

May 31 – Holy Redeemer High School Graduation, Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre, 7:00 p.m.

June 2 – Holy Cross High School Graduation, Marywood University, LaVerghetta Auditorium, Scranton, 7:00 p.m.

June 3 – Notre Dame High School Graduation, Notre Dame High School, East Stroudsburg, 11:00 a.m.

June 4 – Pentecost Sunday Adult Confirmation, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 10:00 a.m.

June 5 – St. John Neumann High School Graduation, Penn College, Williamsport, 7:00 p.m.

June 8 – Scout Mass, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 7:00 p.m.

June 11 – Wedding Anniversary Mass, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 2:30 p.m.

June 13-16 – United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Spring General Meeting