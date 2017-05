News/Press Releases

May 4 – Bishop’s Youth Awards, Saint Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 7:00 p.m.

May 6 – Diocesan Catholic Men’s Conference, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre

May 7 – World Day of Prayer for Vocations Mass, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville, 5:30 p.m.

May 8-10 – Polish National Catholic Church-Roman Catholic Church Dialogue, Scranton

May 10 – Day of Reflection for Consecrated Life Mass, Saint Maria Goretti Church, Laflin, 5:00 p.m.

May 11 – Saint Agnes School Mass, SS. Peter & Paul Church, Towanda, 10:00 a.m.

May 14 – Mother’s Day Adoption Mass, Saint Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 10:00 a.m.

May 15 – Mass and May Procession, St. John Neumann Regional Academy High School Campus, Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Church of the Annunciation, Williamsport, 8:30 a.m.

May 15 – Confirmation, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Montoursville; Resurrection Parish, Muncy; Saint Ann’s Parish, Williamsport; at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Montoursville, 5:00 p.m.

May 17 – Confirmation, Our Lady, Queen of Peace Parish, Brodheadsville, 5:00 p.m.

May 18 – Confirmation, Saint Ann’s Basilica Parish, Scranton; Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge; Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton; at Saint Ann’s Basilica, Scranton, 5:00 p.m.

May 20 – Marywood University Commencement, Mohegan Sun Arena, Wilkes-Barre, 1:00 p.m.

May 20 – Knights of Columbus State Convention Mass, Kalahari Resort, Mount Pocono, 5:00 p.m.

May 21 – King’s College Commencement, Mohegan Sun Arena, Wilkes-Barre, 2:00 p.m.

May 22 – Vespers, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre, 5:00 p.m.

May 27 – Diaconate Ordination Mass, Saint Matthew’s Church, East Stroudsburg, 10:00 a.m.