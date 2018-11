News/Press Releases

November 29 – Advent Day of Reflection for Priests, Diocesan Pastoral Center, Scranton, Noon

December 1 – Mass for 25th Anniversary of 1st Permanent Diaconate Class, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 4:00 p.m.

December 9 – Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass, St. John Neumann Parish, Nativity of Our Lord Church, Scranton, 1:30 p.m.

December 12 – Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass, St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre, 6:00 p.m.

December 13-15 – U.S. Bishops’ Committee for Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs, United Methodist Dialogue, Baltimore