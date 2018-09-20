News/Press Releases

September 20 – Confirmation, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Carbondale; and St. John Vianney Parish, Montdale; at St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, 5:00 p.m.

September 21 – Inauguration of Reverend Scott R. Pilarz, S.J., 27th President of the University of Scranton, 11:00 a.m.

September 23 – Mass, 50th Anniversary of Our Lady of Victory Parish, Tannersville, 3:00 p.m.

September 24 – Mass, Diocesan Teachers’ Institute, Our Lady of Fatima Parish at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Wilkes-Barre, 9:00 a.m.

September 26-27 – Provincial Meeting of Pennsylvania Bishops, Harrisburg

September 29 – Mass, Rite of Lector for Permanent Deacon Candidates, Diocesan Pastoral Center, Scranton, 12:10 p.m.

September 30 – Confirmation, St. Vincent DePaul Parish, Milford, 4:00 p.m.

October 1 – Confirmation, St. Luke Parish, Stroudsburg, 5:00 p.m.

October 3 – 150th Anniversary Regional School Mass, Notre Dame System, Our Lady of Victory Church, Tannersville, 9:30 a.m.

October 4 – Confirmation, Annunciation Parish, Hazleton; Queen of Heaven Parish, Hazleton; and Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton; at St. Gabriel Church, Hazleton, 5:00 p.m.

October 5 – Red Mass, Diocesan Pastoral Center, Scranton, 12:10 p.m.

October 7 – Respect Life Sunday Mass, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, 10:00 a.m.

October 9-11 – U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Ecumenical and Interfaith Affairs Meeting, Chicago