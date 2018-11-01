News/Press Releases

My dear friends,

On January 22, 1974, thousands of individuals who cherish God’s gift of life participated in the first March for Life to stand up for the rights of the unborn. An inspiring rally was held as members of Congress announced pro-life legislation and expressed their support for the pro-life cause. The program concluded with a “Circle of Life” march around the Capitol, followed by participants lobbying their members of Congress.

Soon after that first March in 1974, however, it became apparent that congressional protection for the unborn was not on the horizon. Instead of sitting on the sidelines, Nellie Gray, who initiated the first March, decided that rather than it being the one-time event that organizers had anticipated, the March would instead be held every year until Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Sadly, once again thousands of participants from around our great land will converge on Washington, D.C., on January 19, 2018 for the 45th Annual March for Life. Their presence gives testimony to the tragic reality that so many individuals continue to reject the belief that every human life has infinite value and worth.

This past year alone has found our world and even our cherished land confronted by dreadful acts of terrorism, violence and human disrespect. In our “civilized” society, innocent lives continue to be treated with disrespect and threatened with extinction, from unborn children to the poor, to immigrants and refugees, to the disabled, the elderly and those who are forced to live on the margins of society because of discrimination, bigotry and hatred.

Yet, for as sobering as the annual March for Life will once again prove to be as it reminds us of the work that remains on behalf of so many lives that are at risk in our world, this annual gathering is also a moment to celebrate and for which we ought to give thanks. More than anything else, the March for Life points to the power of faith and love.

The theme for this year’s March is “Love Saves Lives.” For us as Christians, we understand this theme well, for it emerges from the very heart of our faith. Our lives were saved by the selfless love of Jesus poured forth for our sake in his sacrifice on the cross. Our faith, in turn, challenges us who are baptized into Jesus’ life, death and resurrection, to model our lives on his life and so give of ourselves for the sake of our brothers and sisters – especially the most vulnerable in our midst.

Prior to his election as Pope, then Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio shared these profound words to the faithful of Buenos Aires, Argentina: “The right to life means allowing people to live and not killing, allowing them to grow, to eat, to be educated, to be healed, and to be permitted to die with dignity.” From his experience as a pastor immersed in the lives of suffering people, Pope Francis consistently reminds us as followers of Jesus that authentic love, rooted in the Gospel, requires us to serve the Lord present in the lives of our least brothers and sisters. In short, it demands that we walk with them from the very moment of conception – throughout their lives, no matter how long, short or challenged they may be – to the day when God calls them to Himself. … Selfless love has the power to save lives – when we are humble enough to cherish, respect and serve every life that makes its way into our own.

May our recognition of the presence of God within the lives of all who have been created in his image and likeness give us the courage and resolve to love generously and to proclaim ever more boldly Jesus’ Gospel of Life.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L.

Bishop of Scranton