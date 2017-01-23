News/Press Releases

Dear Friends,

Just over two weeks ago, our Holy Father, Pope Francis, used his Christmas message to urge Catholics worldwide to express compassion for those “not allowed to be born.” Speaking to tens of thousands of Catholics in Saint Peter’s Square, the Holy Father asked worshipers to celebrate “the fragile simplicity of a small newborn.” He continued, “Let us allow ourselves to be challenged by the children who are not allowed to be born, by those who cry because no one satiates their hunger, by those who do not have toys in their hands, but rather weapons.”

Five months earlier, during a gathering in Poland on the occasion of World Youth Day, the Pope told the Polish people that “life must always be welcomed and protected. These two things go together – welcome and protection, from conception to natural death.” He then went on to challenge government authorities with these words, “All of us are called to respect life and care for it. On the other hand, it is the responsibility of the State, the Church and society to accompany and concretely help all those who find themselves in serious difficulty, so that a child will never be seen as a burden but as a gift, and those who are most vulnerable and poor will not be abandoned.”

In Pope Francis, we see how the power of one man, filled with the Holy Spirit, can make a difference in a world that so often appears closed to God and to all that is good and life-giving. That same power is present in my life and in yours when we open hearts to the presence of God and treasure the singular gift of life made in the very image and likeness of our Creator.

“The Power of One,” the theme of the 44th annual March for Life to be held in our nation’s capital on Friday, January 27, 2017, reminds us all of the responsibility that we’ve been given as people of faith and good will to live our lives as champions of life. While the scope of disrespect for human life and its loss is staggering, it is a blessing to our world, to those lives yet to be born, and to those lives challenged by their very existence that tens of thousands of people – including many from our Diocese – will gather once again in Washington for the annual March for Life in order to witness to the belief that human life is precious and has profound value.

This past year has found our land confronted by dreadful acts of terrorism and the violence and human disrespect that have ensued from such evil efforts. Yet, in the face of such heinous acts and in the midst of far too many credible threats to the life and well being of the unborn, the poor, immigrants and refugees, the disabled, the elderly and those who are forced to the margins of society because of discrimination, bigotry and hatred, the power of countless numbers of individuals joined together as one and committed to the value and dignity of human life has worked to bring hope to a precarious world.

Indeed, there are countless signs of hope and “the Power of One” throughout our land and right in our midst. Locally, in the Diocese of Scranton, through the good efforts of those who work with agencies and programs such as Saint Joseph’s Center, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton, Friends of the Poor, Rachel’s Vineyard and organizations like Pennsylvanians for Human Life, a difference for good has and continues to be made, despite what at times appears to be an uphill climb.

My brothers and sisters, we have been given great hope through the words and example of Pope Francis and so many in our midst who treasure life and work to uphold its dignity and value. May we recognize the great “Power of One” that has been entrusted to each of us through the gift of baptism and so proclaim more boldly than ever Jesus’ Gospel of life.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L.

Bishop of Scranton