News/Press Releases

Dear Friends,

As has been the case for far too many letters that I have written to the faithful of the Diocese of Scranton as we prepare to celebrate Respect Life Sunday on October 1, 2017, our land and our world continue to be confronted by a gross disregard for our belief in the sanctity of human life.

In mid-August, violence and hatred motivated by racism and a disrespect for human life led to one death and multiple injuries in Charlottesville, Virginia. A few days later, a terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain, arbitrarily took fourteen lives and injured over one hundred. In less notable news, debate continues almost daily in medical societies and state legislatures regarding the legalization of doctor assisted suicide. And the list goes on!

The treasured belief that all of life is sacred because all of life is made in the image and likeness of God appears to be eroding before our eyes. Frighteningly, even some who presume to profess faith in God make arbitrary determinations about the value of life based upon criteria such as one’s country of origin, ethnic background, religious tradition, lifestyle or the color of one’s skin.

Recently, for example, debate about whether to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has heightened, potentially leaving some 800,000 youth of immigrant families in peril of deportation from the only country that that have known in their young lives. While some might wonder why this issue is viewed in the context of respect for human life, Pope Francis puts the question in proper perspective, “Uprooting young people from their families is not something that will bear fruit . . . the family is the cradle of life and its unity must be defended.”

While such attitudes regarding “the other” might appear to simply be vestiges of a by-gone era, they are tragically far more evident in our world than any of us would imagine or believe.

When coupled with an ongoing disregard for the countless numbers of human lives lost through abortion, euthanasia and capital punishment, it is not difficult to see that our world is far from that which was willed by God at the beginning of creation. As a result of such events and behaviors, we find ourselves enveloped by a perspective of life that is very different from that which is foundational to our faith as Christians.

Pope Francis has warned us often of the consequences of embracing such an erroneous perspective: “All too often, as we know from experience, people do not choose life, they do not accept the ‘Gospel of Life’ but let themselves be led by ideologies and ways of thinking that block life, that do not respect life, because they are dictated by selfishness, self-interest, profit, power and pleasure, and not by love, by concern for the good of others. … As a result, the living God is replaced by fleeting human idols which offer the intoxication of a flash of freedom, but in the end bring new forms of slavery and death.”

Amid such competing values that the world places before our eyes, for us to ever begin to experience the fullness of life and freedom that God has promised, our lives must first be rooted in the life of Jesus. Through his own example of service, selfless love and compassion for all, Jesus challenges us to engage our world in the same way. No longer is it enough to merely long for an end to what appears to be a godless age or to despair in the face of a world that seems to have lost its way. Prayer must be the foundation of our lives and Christ-like respect and action must characterize all of our relationships, our decisions and even our words and opinions. In short, while it may very well appear that, at times, others need to change far more than we ourselves, to presume that we bear little responsibility for the upheaval that is enveloping our world is to miss the heart of the message of the Gospel of Life.

Simply put, because of the unique relationship of the human person to the Creator, every life demands absolute protection from conception to natural end. The dignity of every human being must be upheld – even when such a posture places us in opposition to popular values, political expediency, and the tide of today’s evolving cultural norms. Jesus’ way must become our way – in our homes, in our workplaces, in our parishes, in our casual conversations, in the votes that we are privileged to cast and in every aspect of our lives. In the end, while we may not wind up changing those who need to change the most, in humbly seeking to change ourselves, we will be witnessing to the power of Christ which alone can change our world.

May our merciful and loving God forgive and sustain us as we work ever more earnestly to establish a culture of respect for life, beginning first with those lives entrusted to our care, including our own.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L.

Bishop of Scranton