News/Press Releases

Dear Friends,

In 1972, the year before the United States Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade to legalize abortion in the United States, Pope Paul VI set aside the first Sunday of October as “Respect Life Sunday.” Since that time, the Catholic Church has dedicated the month of October, starting with the first Sunday, as a special season to promote a culture of life in our world. This year is no exception as we reflect upon the theme of “Every life – cherished – chosen – sent” by God to build a better world.

This sacred season, as it does every year, calls us to focus our prayers upon a renewed commitment to treasure and preserve human life from the moment of conception to natural death. As such, we have and should continue to work tirelessly to create a culture that moves beyond a cavalier attitude that has sadly resulted in far too many lives being lost through abortion, euthanasia, physician assisted suicide and capital punishment.

The blessed work that we have been about, however, has clearly not been enough. Tragically, while the Church has worked tirelessly to promote an end to abortion and to preserve life in all of its stages, some among us – particularly Church leaders who have proclaimed from pulpits the vital need to respect life – have stolen it from the most vulnerable in our midst. The sad reality of our lives as Catholics, impacted by the report of the 40th statewide Grand Jury investigating sexual abuse of children by members of the clergy, reminds us that we have much more work to do if our voices are ever to be regarded as credible in this vital conversation.

Pope Francis has asserted that each person, including ourselves, has a reason to hope, because each person “has a place in God’s heart from all eternity.” Because of this unique relationship of the human person to the Creator, every life demands absolute protection from conception to natural end. As such, respect for the dignity of every human being must be upheld – even when such a posture places us in opposition to popular values, political expediency, and the tide of today’s evolving cultural norms.

Yet, most fundamentally, the dignity of every human being must also be upheld by those of us who proclaim that message most boldly – particularly the leaders of our Church. If there is not an integrity to what we preach and how we live, the lives of the most vulnerable in our midst will always be in jeopardy. It is simply not acceptable for us to work to preserve life in the womb and then disregard its value once a child is born.

This moment in the life of our Church has brought us to a new and broader understanding of the sanctity of human life. Pope Francis has often reminded us that every person – from the weakest and most vulnerable, the sick, the old, the unborn and the poor, to the criminal who is least supportive of our values – “has an inviolable right to life” and “is a masterpiece of God’s creation, made in his own image, destined to live forever, and deserving of the utmost reverence and respect.” To that list belongs victims – survivors – of sexual abuse as well as “every life cherished, chosen and sent” by God.

May our merciful and loving God forgive and sustain us as we work ever more earnestly to establish a culture of respect for life, beginning first with those lives entrusted to our care, including our own.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L.

Bishop of Scranton