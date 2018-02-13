News/Press Releases

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

Recall the first words of scripture proclaimed every year in the liturgy of Ash Wednesday. They are taken from the book of the Old Testament prophet Joel. “Even now, says the Lord, return to me with your whole heart, with fasting, and weeping and mourning. Rend your hearts, not your garments, and return to the Lord, your God.”

In his 2018 Lenten message to the Church, Pope Francis echoes the words of the prophet Joel. He acknowledges that “because of the increase of iniquity” in our world and in our lives, “the love of many will grow cold.” And so, with great hope, the Holy Father invites us to embrace the season of Lent as “a sacramental sign of our conversion” – “Brothers and sisters, once again … Lent summons us, and enables us, to come back to the Lord wholeheartedly and in every aspect of our lives.”

In the midst of the many challenges of life that can cause our hearts to grow cold and indifferent to the world in which we live and to the plight of our suffering brothers and sisters, Pope Francis bids us to reflect carefully upon the three-fold challenge of Jesus found in Saint Matthew’s Gospel.

“The Church, our Mother and Teacher,” the Holy Father notes, “offers us in the Lenten season the soothing remedy of prayer, almsgiving and fasting. … By devoting more time to prayer, we enable our hearts to root out our secret lies and forms of self-deception, and then to find the consolation God offers. He is our Father and he wants us to live life well. … Almsgiving sets us free from greed and helps us to regard our neighbor as a brother or sister. … And fasting weakens our tendency to violence; it disarms us and becomes an important opportunity for growth. On the one hand, it allows us to experience what the destitute and the starving have to endure. On the other hand, it expresses our own spiritual hunger and thirst for life in God.”

Yet, for all that the season of Lent challenges us to embrace, it invites us to do so within the context of our consideration of the sacrament of Baptism. On the First Sunday of Lent, we will welcome catechumens into the ranks of the elect; those from our midst who have begun the journey of conversion and who will soon experience the saving power of Jesus in the Easter mysteries of Baptism, Confirmation and Eucharist. Their “yes” to the Lord’s call gives us hope and should encourage us to recommit ourselves to the vows that were made at our own baptisms. Their “yes” reminds us that we too are called to look beyond ourselves to something more in life.

Finally, one of the great gifts given to us by the Church to assist us in our response to the Lord’s invitation to renewal is found in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. To provide for the celebration of this Sacrament in a generous manner, once again, all of the parishes of the Diocese of Scranton will participate in The Light Is On For You. Every Monday evening during the Lenten season, beginning on the first Monday of Lent, February 19, and continuing through Monday of the last full week of Lent, March 19, confessions will be heard in every parish from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

My friends, Lent calls us to recognize that the renewal of our hearts is possible. As Pope Francis reminds us, “If at times, the flame of charity seems to die in our hearts, know that this is never the case in the heart of God! He constantly gives us a chance to begin loving anew.”

May we support one another during this wonderful season of renewal and come to discover the true reason for our hope as we journey together to Easter joy.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L.

Bishop of Scranton