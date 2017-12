News/Press Releases

We know the story well. We cherish the image of the newborn Jesus lying in a manger surrounded by animals and visited by shepherds and kings. But as much as we remember the manger, have any of us ever wondered why Jesus was born there and not in the place reserved for travelers journeying to Bethlehem?

Although Saint Luke tells us that there was “no room in the inn,” we will never know the precise reasons surrounding Mary and Joseph’s inability to find safe lodging in Bethlehem. All we know is that an innkeeper in Bethlehem two thousand years ago, for some reason, missed the opportunity to encounter the living God! What also matters is that for all that we believe and profess as people of faith, sometimes we’re like that innkeeper and we too miss opportunities to encounter God.

By embracing our broken humanity in his birth, Jesus filled our world and our lives with God’s grace, love and presence. Yet, the best of us are not always eager to embrace God’s plan for our salvation. Instead, we seek to encounter God on our own terms. We assert all too quickly that there is “no room in the inn” of our lives for those who are different than what we expect them to be, those who are more broken than how we see ourselves to be, or those whose presence is simply less convenient than we would want them to be.

Sadly, conflict and division so often prevail despite the fact that Bethlehem gave birth to the Prince of Peace. People continue to war one with another. Terrorism and the consequences of hatred are rampant in all corners of the globe and even in our own cherished land. Self-centeredness and pride tear apart relationships with those we love. The treasured gift of life is increasingly disregarded, especially in the unborn, the poor, disabled and elderly. And immigrants and refugees seeking a better life are so often forced to the margins of society by discrimination, bigotry and hatred.

Yet, in the midst of a world that, more than ever, seems to have gone awry due to a lack of respect for lives that are made in the very image of the Christ whose birth we celebrate, we have reason to hope. In his apostolic exhortation Evangelii Gaudium, Pope Francis reminds us of where that hope is to be found, “We are called to find Christ in the poor, to lend our voice to their causes, but also to be their friends, to listen to them, to speak for them and to embrace the mysterious wisdom which God wishes to share with us through them.”

We are all poor in one way or another, aren’t we? Some of us are poor because of a lack of resources. Many of us are poor due to a lack of welcome, due to unfair judgment by others, and due to loneliness that comes from a lack of love and forgiveness. On our own, we will never be able to provide ourselves with the meaning, purpose and peace that each of us so desperately seeks in life. When we are humble enough, however, to open our hearts to the presence of God, to admit our need for a Savior and to, in turn, follow the pattern of Jesus’ life in service of our sisters and brothers, we discover just how rich we are.

My brothers and sisters, the message of salvation rooted in the birth of Jesus is our hope – a hope not solely to be fulfilled in God’s promise of eternity, but a hope that is given life in so many ways through the goodness of hearts that are open to God, even in the midst of an often-troubling world. So many of you – like those who have gone before us in the 150 years of this blessed local Church known as the Diocese of Scranton – live out your faith in the parishes and communities of our eleven counties as you daily commit yourselves to deepening your relationship with Jesus through your embrace of the promises made at your Baptism. You serve the poorest among us and reverence the presence of God who knocks on the door of your hearts looking for a place to be born. In so doing, you give birth to the Lord Jesus, you embrace the real work of Christmas, and we are richly blessed!

Thank you for the privilege of walking with you in faith as your Bishop. Thank you as well for reflecting the presence of Christ within your lives and for respecting Christ’s presence in the lives of those whom God has entrusted to your care.

With prayers for a holy and blessed Christmas, I am

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L.

Bishop of Scranton