News/Press Releases

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

In July of this year, I was privileged to travel to Krakow, Poland with 25 young men and women from throughout the Diocese of Scranton for World Youth Day – a triennial worldwide gathering of young people with our Holy Father in celebration of their faith in Jesus. For all of the memorable moments of that journey that continue to stand out in my mind, one experience in particular captured the hope that we Christians and men and women of good will cling to so desperately in the midst of our broken world.

One afternoon, I was sitting on a bench situated along the perimeter of Krakow’s old town square, waiting for some friends. Young people were singing and chanting and waving the flags of the nations that they represented. At one point I glanced in the direction of Saint Mary’s Church, a magnificent gothic edifice that towers over the square. By chance, I noticed a cluster of flags in the midst of a large crowd that had gathered in front of the church. I was drawn to a few flags in particular – less because of their color and design and more because of the people and the suffering, pain and upheaval that each flag represented for one reason or another. The flags of Syria, Israel, Germany, France, Russia and the United States were proudly waving together along with the flags of about a dozen other nations.

More than anything else, this display of flags captured the power of faith and all that human beings are capable of when their hearts are touched by Jesus. Young men and women from diverse lands that have not always been able to coexist in peace were joined together as brothers and sisters. The peace that so often eludes those who see themselves as the wise, learned and sophisticated of our world was present – at least for a moment – in the lives and hearts of young men and women of faith. It is amazing what can occur when we see one another not as adversaries – not as different – not as “the other” – but as individuals all made in the image and likeness of one loving God who calls us together as his children.

Sadly, however, such glimpses of peace are all too often overshadowed by the brokenness of our world. People continue to war one with another. Terrorism is rampant in all corners of the globe and even in our own cherished land. Our environment has been abused and exploited for selfish gain. Those we love often disappoint us as relationships are torn apart because of self-centeredness and pride. The treasured gift of life is increasingly disregarded, especially in the unborn, the poor, disabled and elderly. And immigrants and refugees seeking a better life are so often forced to the margins of society by discrimination, bigotry and hatred.

Yet, while it may seem that darkness has overwhelmed our world and our lives, the glimpses of light and peace that we so often experience are constant reminders to us of why we Christians are people of hope. In the gospel from Saint John proclaimed on Christmas day, we hear the evangelist proclaim what lies at the heart of our faith in Jesus, the Word made flesh: “the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”(John 1:5)

Reflecting on the heart of Christmas and the incarnation of the Son of God, Pope Francis speaks powerfully to the reality of our lives: “God willed to share in our human condition to the point of becoming one with us in the Person of Jesus, who is true Man and true God. However, there is something even more surprising. The presence of God among men did not take place in a perfect, idyllic world but rather in this real world, which is marked by so many things both good and bad, by division, wickedness, poverty, arrogance and war. He chose to live in our history as it is, with all the weight of its limitations and of its tragedies. In doing so, he has demonstrated in an unequalled manner his merciful and truly loving disposition toward the human creature. … Jesus is God with us always and forever in history’s suffering and sorrow. The Birth of Jesus reveals that God “sided” with man once and for all, to save us, to raise us from the dust of our misery, from our difficulty, from our sins. … Hence the great ‘gift’ of the Child of Bethlehem: He brings us a spiritual energy, an energy which helps us not to despair in our struggle, in our hopelessness, in our sadness, for it is an energy that warms and transforms the heart. Indeed, the Birth of Jesus brings us the good news that we are loved immensely and uniquely by God!”

My friends, as we face an uncertain world, may we sear into our hearts the words of the angel proclaimed to shepherds tending their flocks on that first Christmas night, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.” (Luke 2:10) Our faith in Jesus, who is “God,” with us, more than anything else, gives us reason to hope, even in the midst of life’s greatest challenges.

Thank you for embracing the good news of Jesus’ birth. Thank you for living his gospel in your generous service of one another. And thank you for your openness to the merciful love of God, the one sure way to our salvation and peace.

With gratitude for the privilege of serving as your Bishop and with prayers for a holy and blessed Christmas for you, your family and all you hold dear, I am

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L.

Bishop of Scranton