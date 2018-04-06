News/Press Releases

Reverend Mr. Edward J. Casey, 65, of Archbald, and Reverend Mr. Ryan P. Glenn, 29, of Mountain Top, will be ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Scranton this Saturday, June 9, at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will serve as principal celebrant and ordaining prelate for the morning ceremony, during which he will confer the Sacrament of Holy Orders on the two ordinandi.

Principal concelebrants for the Mass of Ordination will include Bishop Emeritus James C. Timlin; Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus John M. Dougherty; Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney, V.G., Vicar General of the Diocese; Monsignor David Bohr, Diocesan Secretary for Clergy Formation; Father Jeffrey J. Walsh, V.E., Episcopal Vicar for Clergy; Sulpician Father Philip Brown, of Saint Mary’s Seminary and University, Baltimore, Md., and Very Rev. Brian Kiely, of Pope Saint John XXIII National Seminary, Weston, Mass., representing the seminaries attended by Reverend Mr. Glenn and Reverend Mr. Casey, respectively; priest-friends of the ordinandi and other priests of the Diocese.

Concelebrating the liturgy as assisting priest will be Father Donald J. Williams, Diocesan Director of Vocations and Seminarians.

Monsignor Donald A. McAndrews will vest Father Casey as a newly ordained priest. Serving as the vesting priest for the newly ordained Father Glenn will be Father Williams.

All are invited and encouraged to participate in the Ordination Mass. CTV: Catholic Television will broadcast the ceremonies live.

Reverend Mr. Edward Casey

Reverend Mr. Edward J. Casey was born June 19, 1952, son of the late Edward Sr. and Marcella Rita Jones Casey.

A native son of Christ the King Parish in Archbald, the ordinand has been serving as a Deacon at Saint Rose of Lima Parish in Carbondale since his ordination to the Permanent Diaconate in 1989.

He received his early education at Saint Thomas Aquinas School, Archbald, and is a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School.

Following his graduation in 1974 from the University of Scranton, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology, Deacon Casey began a long career with Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton, which spanned more than 40 years until his retirement from the agency in 2015.

He began his preparatory studies for the priesthood for the Diocese at Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, N.Y., where he received a Master of Divinity degree, and recently completed his theological training as a seminarian at Pope Saint John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Mass.

Father Casey will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving in Saint Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, on Sunday, June 10, at 11:15 a.m. Serving as homilist will be Passionist Father James Price, host pastor.

Reverend Mr. Ryan Glenn

Born July 6, 1988, Reverend Mr. Ryan P. Glenn is the son of James and Maria DeRojas Glenn of Mountain Top, where the family belongs to Saint Jude Parish.

The ordinand received his early education in local public elementary schools and graduated from Crestwood High School in 2007. He later enrolled at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, earning bachelor’s degrees in theology and philosophy in 2011.

As a seminarian for the Scranton Diocese, Reverend Mr. Glenn received his Master of Divinity degree in 2014 from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

He completed his preparatory studies for the priesthood at Saint Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, where he recently graduated with a Licentiate in Sacred Theology.

Father Glenn will serve as principal celebrant of a concelebrated Mass of Thanksgiving to be offered on Sunday, June 10, at 3 p.m. in his home parish Church of Saint Jude, Mountain Top. Father Joseph Evanko, host pastor, will deliver the homily for the newly ordained priest.