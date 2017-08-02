News/Press Releases

The Diocese of Scranton will observe the 25th World Day of the Sick this Saturday, February 11, 2017. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will celebrate a Mass for the Sick at 12:10 p.m. in the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton. During the Mass there will be a celebration of the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick for anyone acutely or chronically ill, anyone suffering a debilitating condition, anyone facing surgery, the elderly, and all who might be a candidate for this sacrament. CTV: Catholic Television will broadcast the Mass live.

The World Day of the Sick offers us an opportunity to draw particularly close to people who are ill, and to those who care for them.

This was expressed by Pope Francis in his message for the annual observance. The Holy Father noted: “For our loved ones who suffer because of illness we ask first for their health. Jesus himself showed the presence of the Kingdom of God specifically through his healings. But love animated by faith makes us ask for them something greater than physical health: we ask for peace, a serenity in life that comes from the heart and is God’s gift, the fruit of the Holy Spirit, a gift which the Father never denies to those who ask him for it with trust.”

Each parish in the Diocese is also encouraged to schedule a similar celebration either on February 11 or another convenient day near it. Information and resources to help plan a liturgical celebration have been provided to each parish by the Office for Parish Life through the Diocesan website at Resources for World Day of the Sick . The website also contains information about the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick.