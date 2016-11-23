News/Press Releases

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera has been elected chairman of the U.S. Bishops’ Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs.

The election took place during the recent fall assembly of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) in Baltimore. Bishop Bambera’s role will officially begin in the fall, 2017. It is for a period of three years.

The Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs consists of 25 bishops who specialize in relations between Christians and inter-faith groups. The committee is the U.S. Bishops’ liaison with the Holy See for ecumenical matters.

It gives guidance to the bishops in accordance with the Decree on Ecumenism and on Non-Christian Religious of the Second Vatican Council; maintains dialogue and consultation with the leaders and with the ecumenical councils of the other Churches and faith communities; and promotes cordial relations, cooperation and charity between Catholics and members of other religions.

“I am honored to be chosen by my brother bishops to chair this committee and to build upon its strong foundation, and particularly Pope Francis’ commitment to the work of Christian unity and interfaith cooperation,” Bishop Bambera said. “We will continue to work with those of other Christian and religious traditions so as to focus more deeply upon the power of faith in our world and its ability to lead to a greater commitment to service, understanding and peace.”

Bishop Bambera has been serving on several other USCCB committees for the past year.

He is the regional (Pennsylvania and New Jersey) representative to the Administrative Committee, which sets the agenda for the Conference and conducts the work of the Conference between plenary sessions.

In conjunction with that committee, he is on the Committee for Priorities and Plans, which develops strategic plans and recommendations for USCCB and nominates the bishops for the various committees for election by the general assembly.

He also serves on the National Advisory Council, which is made up of lay faithful, priests, deacons and religious who represent the Catholic Church of the U.S.

In addition, the Bishop has been co-chairing, with the chairman for the Polish National Catholic Church, the meeting of the Roman Catholic-Polish National Catholic dialogue for the designated members from the Roman Catholic and Polish National Catholic clergy. This continuing dialogue, sponsored by the Ecumenical Committee of the USCCB, was established in 1984.

The work of the U.S. Bishops Conference is rooted in three general mission goals and organized into three key areas of responsibility: